Kylie Jenner has been sharing several sizzling pictures of her in bikinis from her new Kylie Swim Line. Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took to her Instagram handle to share an alluring picture of her wherein she can be seen posing sensuously in a sexy yellow bikini on a wet floor. She can be also seen flaunting her perfect physique and underboob in the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)