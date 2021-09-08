Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor aka Lorde graces the cover of Vogue's October 2021 issue and looks sensational as the wild golden cover girl for the fashion magazine. While she comes out beautifully with the whole idea of unifying with 'Forces of Nature' as the theme, her brave shoot is no less than an achievement in itself. She stands like a tough rock while celebrating the biggest gift of nature - her body.

Check Out The Amazing Cover Page Featuring Lorde for Vogue:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)