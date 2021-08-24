Malaika Arora is known for her unique fashion choices and also for her curvaceous physique. The diva has now taken to her social media handle to share a few sizzling stills of her in a sexy figure-hugging animal printed gown with a halter neckline. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)