Manushi Chhillar sizzles in a lilac Swimsuit as we see former miss world's video from the beach. Manushi took the video on Instagram and captioned it "Beach Days are the Best Days!" Manushi Chhillar Shows Her Love for Black and White in a Daring Ripped Top and Glittery Shorts (View Pics).

Manushi Chhillar Looks Stunning in Lilac Swimsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)