Manushi Chhillar radiates goddess-like glamour in her vibrant purple off-shoulder dress, adorned with eye-catching details like blue droplet-shaped sequins and a lace peek near the thigh-high slit. She accessorises with silver peep-toed heels, a shimmering clutch bag, and stylish jewellery. Her makeup, boasting layers of highlighter, bronzer, blush, and lipstick, alongside dramatic eyebrows and eyes accentuated with kohl and liner, exudes sheer glam. To finish off the look flawlessly, her wavy-curly hair cascades freely, adding an extra touch of allure. Manushi Chhillar's Chikankari Saree Paired With Bralette Blouse and Pearl Choker Is Ethnic Fashion Done Right (View Pics).

View Manushi Chhillar’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)