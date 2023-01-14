The Miss Universe 2022 finale will take place early on January 15 (6.30 am India time). And ahead of the grand finale of the 71st Miss Universe, where the reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor, beauty queens from 86 countries put their best fashion foot forward for the Miss Universe 2022 National Costume round. Miss India Universe Divita Rai shined bright as ‘Sone ki Chidiya,’ Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko made a powerful impression on the audience as Battle Angel. Another highly impactful contestant, Miss Nepal Universe Sophiya Bhujel, left everyone mesmerised as Hindu Goddess Kali. Sophiya Bhujel had shared photos from her National Costume round, captioning them as “Shakti, the Divine Feminine.” The Nepali model is wearing a red saree decked with gold jewellery. She also carries a gold-coloured Trishul (trident) and has a third eye pained on her forehead. The videos shared by many on Twitter show Miss Nepal walking confidently on the stage and making a powerful statement.

Miss Nepal Universe 2022 Sophiya Bhujel Dressed as Devi Kali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophiya Bhujel 🇳🇵 (@sophiyabhujel)

Watch Video of Miss Nepal Universe's National Costume

Nepal, the endangered #Hindurashtra that always takes pride in its culture and traditions. This won my heart ❤️ #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/35mSIGzmS3 — TrueLibra__🇮🇳 (@libra31023) January 13, 2023

Learn More About Nepal’s Sophiya Bhujel at Miss Universe 2022 National Costume

