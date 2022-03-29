Mouni Roy always manages to make people drool over her lovely pictures. She once again took to Instagram to share beautiful snaps from her vacation. She is seen in a colourful floral mini dress as she enjoys the Dubai sunset.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)