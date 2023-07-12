Mouni Roy, renowned for her role in the popular TV series Naagin, recently took to Instagram to showcase her impeccable style in a stunning blue and white printed co-ord set. The actress exuded effortless chic as she posed for a series of pictures during her visit to the UAE. In the snapshots, Mouni can be seen enjoying the outdoors, enjoying the beautiful surroundings. Adding a touch of indulgence to her day, she treated herself to some delicious pastries. Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).