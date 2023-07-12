Mouni Roy, renowned for her role in the popular TV series Naagin, recently took to Instagram to showcase her impeccable style in a stunning blue and white printed co-ord set. The actress exuded effortless chic as she posed for a series of pictures during her visit to the UAE. In the snapshots, Mouni can be seen enjoying the outdoors, enjoying the beautiful surroundings. Adding a touch of indulgence to her day, she treated herself to some delicious pastries. Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)