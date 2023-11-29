Mouni Roy, a trendsetter in her own right, continues to dazzle audiences with her unique fashion flair. At a recent high-profile fashion event in Mumbai, the actress once again stole the spotlight in a gorgeous pastel pink corseted mini-dress. Her impeccable sense of style shone through her chic dress. The Naagin fame star stepped out in a body-hugging ensemble, leaving onlookers in awe. The centre-piece of her outfit featured a corset-like upper half, seamlessly blending into a charming short tulle-style skirt. The Brahmastra actress let her hair down in romantic waves, complementing the overall look. Her radiant pink makeup made her striking features stand out even more, creating a beautiful allure between bold and subtle elements. As her fans flooded her comments section with praise and adoration, it's safe to say that Mouni Roy has yet again nailed the fashion game with her stunning style and aura. Check out her latest look below. Mouni Roy Looks Like a Million Bucks in Shimmery Golden Waist Cut-Out Outfit, See Her Latest Instagram Pictures Here.

Mouni Roy's Chic Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Pretty In Pink (Check Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

