Mouni Roy makes a stunning style statement every time she is in the spotlight. The actress can literally pull off any look with ease, and her latest appearance is no different. The actress sizzles in a casual yet glamorous look. She pairs an unbuttoned olive green shirt with ripped jeans. She opts for no jewellery, choosing to keep the focus on the outfit instead. Her warm, orange-toned makeup perfectly complements the attire and enhances her pretty features. Bold brows with kohl eyes take the look a notch higher. Her luscious locks left loose finish the look with finesse. Mouni Roy Makes a Stunning Style Statement in Italy, Actress Mesmerises in Vibrant and Fiery Red Gown (View Pictures).

Mouni Roy Sizzles in Casual Glam Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

