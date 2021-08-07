South star Samantha Akkineni is celebrating National Handloom Day 2021 in style. The actress posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a handmade printed saree in black and smiling broadly. We also love, the white sneakers paired with the six-yard.

Samantha Akkineni Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

