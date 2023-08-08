On August 6, more than 700 saree-clad women filled the streets of London dancing to the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu." The dance performance was a part of the National Handloom Day "Saree Walkathon." Over 700 women participated in the event, which was organised by the British Women in Sarees organisation, as they strolled through well-known sites like Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square's Mahatma Gandhi statue in the city. Quick Style Group Grooves To RRR’s Oscar-Winning Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ & The Internet Can’t Keep Calm.

Women Donning Traditional Attires Dance to Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu

లండన్ వీధుల్లో నాటు నాటు పాటకు డ్యాన్స్ చేసిన 700 మంది మహిళలు జాతీయ చేనేత దినోత్సవాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని లండన్లోని 10 డౌనింగ్ స్ట్రీట్ వద్ద నాటు నాటు పాటకు 700 మంది మహిళలు చక్కగా చీర కట్టుకొని స్టెప్పులేస్తూ సందడి చేశారు. pic.twitter.com/24jAgXGn6n — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) August 8, 2023

