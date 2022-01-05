Nia Sharma often creates waves with her social media content. The actress has now shared a video of herself that is making her fans go gaga over her beauty. She is seen grooving to a remixed version of 'Choli Ke Peeche' and 'Amplifier' while transitioning from an all-white outfit to a green choli. The actress looks hot in both western and desi avatars and is raising the temperature with this sext transition video.

The first outfit she wore is an all-white ensemble which includes a white top with cut sleeves and same coloured pants. She has left her hair down and accessorised the look with a pear necklace. Her desi look is bolder. While we don't get to see the whole outfit, we can see her wearing a deep-neck blouse in green colour. She has really bold makeup applied on her face and her hair are tied in a bun. It looks like the actress is shooting for something new.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHOONK (@niasharma90)

