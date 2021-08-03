Nora Fatehi is a style icon. The gorgeous diva never fails to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, Nora took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her in a bubblegum pink sequin saree paired with a studded bralette. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)