Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Selfiee actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless white corset dress with a thigh-high slit. The look styled by Samidha Wangnoo serves major fashion goals. The Bollywood actor accessorised the look with diamond earrings paired with a ring. Her side-parted hair styled in soft waves serves major hairstyle goals. "Caught Your Eye?! [sic]," Nushrratt Bharuccha added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. From Traditional Outfits to Western, Selfiee Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha Nails Her Fashion Game (View Pics).

Here's Nushrratt Bharuccha's Post:

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Style:

