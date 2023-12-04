Paris Hilton, Hollywood's most iconic socialite, took the spotlight in a dazzling fashion extravaganza. Radiating star power, she graced the event in a glamorous silver bling dress embellished with striking silver star details that captured the essence of the night. Teaming her ensemble with glitzy silver heels, Paris commanded attention at every step. Her golden blonde hair in a chic high ponytail with side bands complemented the star-studded look. The pop singer accentuated her charisma with glam makeup, accenting her features. As the cameras flashed, Paris Hilton added an element of mystery and allure with a pair of statement black shades, leaving everyone enchanted by her impeccable style and presence. Thanksgiving 2023: Paris Hilton Celebrates the Day With Her Toddler Phoenix and Fam, Pens 'Grateful for This Beautiful Life' (View Pics).

Paris Hilton's Starry Ensemble

