Priya Bapat has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media. The City Of Dreams actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a colourful floral outfit. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely stunning in the latest photos. Priya Bapat's wavy open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. She is seen wearing black heels in the photos. Her blue eyeliner added a glam quotient to her look. "The multitude of colors in the dress match the diverse shades of characters portrayed by this truly gifted actor [sic]," a user commented on Priya Bapat's cute Instagram post. Priya Bapat Looks Gorgeous in Orange Saree, 'City Of Dreams' Actor Shares Ethnic Look On Insta.

Check Priya Bapat's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

