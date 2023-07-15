Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads as they made a stunning appearance at the Wimbledon Women's Single Finals. Priyanka wowed in a chic green and black body-fitted dress, exuding elegance and sophistication. She complemented her look with a sleek updo, accentuating her flawless style. Nick Jonas looked equally dapper, dressed in a beige suit that perfectly showcased his fashion-forward sense. The couple's impeccable fashion choices and undeniable chemistry stole the limelight as they enjoyed the thrilling tennis match. Priyanka Chopra is Grazia's Global Cover Star and She Looks Bold and Beautiful! (View Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. pic.twitter.com/C1PUfwAAtL — @21metgala (@21metgala) July 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)