Actor Rakul Preet Singh has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of her in a white saree with glass patchwork. Rakul’s open-haired look serves major hairstyle goals. Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely gorgeous in the overall ethical look style by Anshika Verma. Rakul Preet Singh Congratulates Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Being Blessed With Baby Girl.

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

