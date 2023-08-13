The stunning Rakul Preet Singh never misses an opportunity to win hearts with her classy fashion choices. Recently the actress posted pictures of her new look on Insta, and her fans can’t get over it. Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in a lime yellow bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress is supported by a thin slip which makes it classy yet sexy. Rakul paired the look with nude heels and statement earrings. She tied her hair back into a loose bun to complete the ensemble. Queen Move! Rakul Preet Singh Spells Glam in Sequin Crop Top and Flowy Checkered Skirt and Dupatta (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

