Rakul Preet Singh has shared stunning photos of her on social media. The De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a metallic sequin crop top paired with a black and white flowy checkered skirt and a matching dupatta. She styled the look with a silver colour hand accessory. Her tresses, styled in soft curls, serve major hairstyle goals. Rakul's bold eye makeup and the bronze lipstick shade added a glam quotient to her style. "Glammmmm in @manishmalhotra05 for celebrating 18 years of his brand [sic]," Rakul wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Rakul Preet Singh Shines in Sparkly Pantsuit Set, Chhatriwali Actor Shares Stunning Pics On Insta.

Check Rakul Preet Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

