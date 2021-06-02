After posting a stunning topless picture on Instagram, Rihanna has yet again set the internet ablaze with her latest picture. In the latest pictures, the Diamonds singer can be seen donning a sexy tangerine lacy bikini. To style her look, she has tied her long braids into a ponytail and has opted for some statement ornaments. While sharing the same, Rihanna wrote, "been 3 mins of thinking of a caption...I ain’t got shit to say." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)