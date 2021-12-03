Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are busy shooting for Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi. While until now, we've seen the trio sharing clicks and glimpses from the film's set, now KJo has shared some stills from their night out shenanigans and it looks fashionable. In the photos, Alia, Ranveer, and Karan could be seen all decked up in stylish coats and all set to chill at the night. Not to miss, the glares.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

