Saiee Manjrekar posted a stunning picture of herself on the beach holding up a towel and enjoying the summer in an orange and red bikini. She paired her new look with sunglasses and showed off her beach waves.

View Saiee Manjrekar at the Beach:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiee M Manjrekar (@saieemmanjrekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)