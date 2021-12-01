Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the gorgeous actresses ruling hearts both onscreen and off screen. The beauty has graced the cover of ELLE India and on Tuesday we saw pictures of her for the magazine. The actress has now shared a BTS video that gives glimpse of her fun photoshoot with ELLE India and its just too hot to handle. Samantha is seen carrying those outfits with absolute grace and giving her best shot.

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Photoshoot With ELLE India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

