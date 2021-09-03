South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks gorgeous in any given outfit. Now, on Friday, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning stills of her in a beautiful embellished pink lehenga. And women who are looking for a perfect ethnic outfit for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebration then can easily take a cue from Samantha's latest look. Check out the pictures here:

