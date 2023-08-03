Actress Sara Ali Khan made a bold style statement by donning a yellow printed saree without a blouse. The young starlet effortlessly blended tradition with a touch of quirkiness in her appearance. She posed gracefully, exuding charm and confidence, with her hair left open in one image and tied in second image to complement the overall look. The vibrant saree perfectly complemented Sara's radiant persona, and her unconventional choice garnered much attention and praise. Sara Ali Khan Unfazed by Criticism on Her Religious Beliefs and Outfit Choices. Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

