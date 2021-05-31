Shanaya Kapoor stunned netizens with her new pictures. She is serving some hot Mexican vibes in a white bikini and sheer wrap around the dress in the new photoshoot. Flaunting her toned body, Shanaya is seen wearing a statement hat that is accentuating her look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)