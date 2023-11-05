Shanaya Kapoor is living the dream in the Maldives, and her Instagram is proof of her fantastic vacation. The starlet shared stunning pictures of herself on a pristine beach, radiating tropical vibes. Dressed in a chic dark blue bikini paired with a stylish blue and green long skirt, Shanaya exuded beachy elegance. Among the snapshots capturing her blissful getaway, one stood out with her hand holding an ice cream cone, epitomising the perfect beach holiday. Shanaya Kapoor Receives ‘Aww-Dorable’ Birthday Wishes From BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

View Shanaya Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

