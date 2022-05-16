Shehnaaz Gill treated fans with elegant and gorgeous pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani. In the latest clicks, the actress is looking absolutely perfect in a jet black mini bodycon dress. She stunned the look with red lipstick and paired the outfit with a simple earpiece. Shehnaaz Gill Is a Dabboo Ratnani Girl As She Poses in a Black Power Suit for the Lenses (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

