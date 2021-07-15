Actress Shehnaaz Gill is gracing the cover of Filmfare magazine, and it is nothing you have seen before! The 28-year-old beauty who became a household name with her Bigg Boss stint is upping her game and how. Shehnaaz in this photoshoot, has ditched her girl-next-door avatar to adopt a more sexy siren look. She is wearing this see-through outfit, strategically opaque to cover her modesty. And to amp the look up, Shehnaaz is donning this platinum white wig with bangs and it adds to her charm.

Shehnaaz Gill: The Next Big Thing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)