Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor along with hubby Anand Ahuja has wished Diwali 2021 to one and all. As the fashionista of Bollywood took to her Instagram and shared some ultra-glam pictures that sees her and Anand in ivory-coloured traditional outfits looking elegant to the 't'. The couple in the clicks pose for the camera in style. Not to miss, how the duo twin in the desi attires.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Here, There Are More Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)