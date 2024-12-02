Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe is the stuff of fashion dreams. It is coveted by fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Known for her impeccable style and unique sartorial picks, Sonam has established herself as the ultimate trendsetter. Her latest appearance is no different. The actress channels ‘wicked’ energy in a ‘wicked hot’ stunning green gown. The jewel-toned strapless gown features a structured bodice, a dramatic floor-length train, and a gigantic, stylish bow. A plunging neckline adds a glam factor. She takes things a notch higher with chic black pumps and an emerald crucifix necklace. Her makeup, featuring shades of pink, swiped onto her lips and cheeks, paired with soft smokey eyes, enhances her features and complements the outfit. Her neatly styled hair, cascading down her shoulders, finishes the look with finesse. Sonam Kapoor Dazzles in Bright Gold Ensemble, Actress Makes a Chic Style Statement in Skirt and Suit Set (View Pictures).

Sonam Kapoor Dazzles in Green Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

