South star Raai Laxmi never shies away to flaunt her perfect curves. She is also known for her glamourous looks. Recently, on Wednesday, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share an alluring picture of her in a sexy all-white high-waist bikini. While sharing the same, she wrote,"The moon only glows when kissed by the sun." Take a look:

