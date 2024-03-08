Surbhi Chandna looked absolutely beautiful on her special day. She wore a gorgeous pastel sea-green and peach lehenga that was adorned with lovely pearl decorations, intricate threadwork, and shiny sequins. She matched it with a pretty dupatta of the same colour. Her accessories included matching bangles with decorative kaleeras, a traditional chunky necklace, earrings, and a matha patti. She completed her ensemble with white sandals decorated with pearls. Her makeup had subtle shades of mauve and pink, enhancing her natural beauty. She left her hair down, adding a perfect finishing touch to her stunning look. Surbhi Chandna Croons to ‘Kahani Suno’ As She Walks Towards Karan Sharma in Heartwarming Wedding Video.

View Surbhi Chandna’s Bridal Attire Pics Here

View this post on Instagram

