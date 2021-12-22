Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen who is currently basking in the success of her web-series Aarya 2 is serving winter fashion in her latest Instagram post. As the diva took to social media and shared a pic of hers in a pink hoodie reminding one and all that it's time to warm up oneself. Besides that, it's her smile and also the law of attraction mantra on her post which is inspiring. Indeed, cosy attire done right, Sush!

Sushmita Sen:

