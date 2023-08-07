Tamannah Bhatia has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a beautiful green and pink saree paired with an embellished blouse. The Bollywood actor styled her hair in a sleek bun adorned with a white gajra. Tamannaah accessorised the look with gold statement jewellery. She opted for a rouged makeup look with blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and nude lipstick shade. The actor is also seen wearing a dark pink bindi in the pictures. Tamannaah Bhatia is a Total Boss in Striped Blazer and Polka Dot Pants (View Pics).

Here's Tamannaah Bhatia's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

