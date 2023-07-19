Tamannaah Bhatia has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Lust Stories 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a black and white striped blazer paired with polka dot pants. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with trendy earrings. The look styled by Shaleena Nathani serves major fashion goals. "The face of midnight munchies! [sic]," Tamannaah added in the caption of her beautiful Instagram post. Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Quirky and Chic in White Bralette and Heart-Patterned Pants, Check Pictures of the Lust Stories 2 Actress.

Check Tamannaah Bhatia's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

