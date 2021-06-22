Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani is revealing some stunning pictures from his 2021 calendar one by one. Now, he has drooped the click of Tiger Shroff looking extremely hot. In the black-white picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his alluring abs as well as stunt skills. It's a fabulous photo with a touch of monsoon!

Tiger Shroff Poses For Dabboo Ratnani:

