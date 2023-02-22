Uorfi Javed stepped out for a bite at the famous Bayroute restaurant in Juhu, and as always she turned heads with her bold fashionable new look. This time she chose to sport the no eyebrow look and exposed her torso in a top that said the words "Dirty" in a funky font. She wore her hair in two ponytails and paired her look with large hoop earrings. Uorfi Javed Narrates Her Scary Experience With Uber Driver, Urges Company To ‘Do Something for Safety’ of Girls.

Urfi Javed Photographed At Juhu

Urfi Javed Arrives At Bayroute

