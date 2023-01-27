TV star Uorfi Javed never fails to surprise with her look and this time the actress was seen wearing a cone-shaped bra. The look is inspired by Ariana Grande’s RuPaul Drag Race outfit in which she sports the cone-shaped bra as well. Uorfi Javed Goes Topless, Wears Just Black Underwear and Hides Her B**bs With Long Braid (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed's Cone-Shaped Bra Look Inspired by Ariana Grande

Uorfi Javed wore an outfit similar to Ariana Grande’s #DragRace15 look. pic.twitter.com/gF4wQS5xBE — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 27, 2023

