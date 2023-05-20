You may love her or you may hate her, but you can’t ignore her. That’s Uorfi Javed, who has become an internet sensation in recent times for her extremely bold and bizarre dressing sense. Recently, she shared a video of her wearing tree bark as strapless top and captioned it as, "No trees were harmed during the making of this dress !". Uorfi Javed Covers Her B**bs With Red Broken Heart Top As She Goes Bold in New Fashionable Video - WATCH.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

