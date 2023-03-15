Uorfi Javed is a little late for the Valentine's! Well, as the Bigg Boss OTT star dropped a new fashionable video online that sees her in new bold look hiding her boobs with a red broken heart top paired with black baggy pants. Not to miss, her colouful hair, glossy makeup and bright pout. It's a fab outfit! Uorfi Javed Goes Bold In See-Through Tube Top and Skirt With Matching Gloves and Face Mask (View Pics).

Uorfi Javed's Broken Heart Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)