Urfi Javed loves to risk it and the beauty has done it all over again. She clearly doesn’t need a fabric to show off her taste in fashion. Urfi has gone topless once again! Keeping her makeup all chic and a vintage hairdo, she has covered her b**bs with wine glasses and posed for the camera. Urfi Javed Leaves Very Little to The Imagination as She Flaunts Curvaceous Beach Body in Racy Lingerie, View Hot Pics!

Urfi Javed Goes Topless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)