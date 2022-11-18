When it comes to fashion, trust Urfi Javed to come up with unimaginable styles. Now today, the lady took to her Instagram and dropped a video that sees her 'fully charged' in a sexy pantsuit. Well, as the Bigg Boss OTT star covered her bosom with mobile phones and went braless in a powersuit. Not to miss, her neatly done hair! From Urfi Javed to OnlyFans Queen Bella Thorne, Hottest Internet Celebs With Se-XXX-iest Tattoos To Celebrate National Tattoo Day 2022 (View Pics & Videos).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)