Urfi Javed, who continues to make headlines for her fashion choices, has once again grabbed eyeballs with her new airport look. The actress wore a black mesh bodycon top with blue denim, only with her obvious bizarre tip. She left the bottom part of the bodycon out in the open, making her outfit look outlandish.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

Urfi At Airport

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Urfi Posing For Paps

Urfi Javed (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)