Vaani Kapoor is always making head turns with her sartorial choices. The actress opted for a brick red dress for a photoshoot and left everyone loving her chic look. The dress opted by the actress was worth 16K, and looked stunning in it. Along with the pictures, Vaani also shared a positive message for all the women out there.

Check Out The Post Below:

Thick gals .. Thin gals.. We’re all Winner gals ☄️🧡 pic.twitter.com/GFeBlpQHW4 — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) October 17, 2021

