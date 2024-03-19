Vijay Varma is returning as Bharat Tyagi in the third part of the hit series Mirzapur. The actor shared a picture of himself in a stylish ivory trench coat, sporting a dapper 'gentleman' appearance. The actor looked handsome as he posed candidly, flaunting his moustache and teasing fans about Mirzapur Season 3 and Matka King. He captioned the post, "Are You Ready For Mirzapur S3 and Matka King on Prime Video?" Check out his photos below! Vijay Varma Gets Angry at Pap When Asked About Maldives Vacation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia (Watch Video).

Vijay Varma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

