Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is back with another viral-worthy reel, this time featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Known for her creative editing skills, Rasha earned a sweet shoutout from Tamannaah, who affectionately called her the “Edit Queen” in the video. The latest clip shows the trio having a blast as they groove to the popular track Uyi Amma from Azaad, with Rasha’s signature transitions adding a quirky touch. Rasha shared the reel and captioned it 'Goofin around' and Tamannaah commented, "Aap toh edit queen nikli ". Fans love the fun chemistry between Tamannaah and Rasha, and Vijay’s appearance in the reel is equally adorable. There's no doubt that Rasha's editing skills are truly impressive, making this video an instant hit with her followers! ‘Azaad’: Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Promote Rasha Thadani’s Film by Dancing to Viral ‘Uyi Amma’ Song (Watch Video).

Rasha Thadani’s Uyi Amma Reel With Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

