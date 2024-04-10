List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 11, 2024 (Thursday)

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3 Goddess Chandraghanta Puja

Gangaur Puja / Gauri Tritiya

Matsya Jayanti

Anniversary of the Battle of Rivas

Barbershop Quartet Day

Dog Therapy Appreciation Day

International Louie Louie Day

National Cheese Fondue Day

National Clean Up Your Pantry Day

National Eight-Track Tape Day

National James Day

National Marketing Operations Appreciation Day

National Pet Day

National Poutine Day

National Ranch Water Day

National Submarine Day

Consumer Awareness Week (US)

National Safe Motherhood Day

World Parkinson's Day / National Parkinson’s Day

Masik Karthigai

Swayambhuva Manvadi

