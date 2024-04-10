List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 11, 2024 (Thursday)
- Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti
- Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3 Goddess Chandraghanta Puja
- Gangaur Puja / Gauri Tritiya
- Matsya Jayanti
- Anniversary of the Battle of Rivas
- Barbershop Quartet Day
- Dog Therapy Appreciation Day
- International Louie Louie Day
- National Cheese Fondue Day
- National Clean Up Your Pantry Day
- National Eight-Track Tape Day
- National James Day
- National Marketing Operations Appreciation Day
- National Pet Day
- National Poutine Day
- National Ranch Water Day
- National Submarine Day
- Consumer Awareness Week (US)
- National Safe Motherhood Day
- World Parkinson's Day / National Parkinson’s Day
- Masik Karthigai
- Swayambhuva Manvadi
